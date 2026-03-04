Ho Chi Minh City to link cultural preservation with economic development

Ho Chi Minh City will prioritize preserving and promoting traditional cultural values in tandem with economic development and distinctive tourism products in Cho Lon, An Dong and Cho Quan.

On the afternoon of March 3, the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees of Cho Lon, An Dong and Cho Quan wards held a meeting between voters and candidates for the 16th National Assembly at Electoral Unit No. 6.

Attending the event were Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, along with local leaders and numerous voters from the three wards.

Candidates for the 16th National Assembly term (2026–2031) attend the meeting with voters. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

During the conference, voters expressed hopes that candidates would not only meet constituents periodically but also proactively listen to public concerns through various channels to promptly address issues facing residents and businesses if elected. They called for stronger supervisions of priority issues such as administrative reform, urban management, flood control and support policies for enterprises.

Voters also expressed their expectation that the Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary would remain resolute in protecting officials who dare to think, dare to act and take responsibility, while focusing on removing bottlenecks, particularly in major and key infrastructure projects, to ensure they are completed on schedule.

They also urged that candidates fully honor their commitments to voters if elected. This includes paying attention to proposing appropriate mechanisms and incentive policies to create a favorable environment for businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, to confidently operate and expand production.

Many voters also raised concerns about urban order, the management of vacant land, the progress of transport infrastructure projects, flooding, environmental pollution, food safety, drug-related issues and traffic congestion.

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Ciy Party Committee and candidate for the 16th National Assembly at Electoral Unit No. 6 thanked voters for their responsible opinions, sharing orientations for developing grassroots healthcare, improving policies for the poor and disadvantaged, and enhancing residents’ quality of life.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, a candidate for the 16th National Assembly at Electoral Unit No. 6, presents his action program at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Sharing orientations for developing the grassroots healthcare system and further improving policies to support the poor and disadvantaged people, the city Party Secretary stated that the city will continue to create conditions for them to escape poverty in a fundamental and sustainable manner. All goals are aimed at enhancing residents’ quality of life.

Regarding traffic congestion, Secretary Tran Luu Quang acknowledged it as a difficult but unavoidable challenge. The city will implement comprehensive and synchronized solutions, including gradually shifting travel habits from private vehicles to public transport. HCMC will continue investing in urban railway lines, expanding and improving bus services, and strengthening regional transport links, including the Can Gio–Vung Tau sea-crossing route and metro lines connecting to Long Thanh International Airport.

For areas of Cho Lon, An Dong and Cho Quan, home to a large community of Vietnamese of Chinese descent with rich cultural and culinary traditions, the city pledged to prioritize cultural preservation alongside economic development and tourism promotion.

At the same time, Ho Chi Minh City is focusing on urban renewal, restoring order on sidewalks and roadways, reducing landfill waste while expanding waste-to-energy solutions, and implementing synchronized measures to tackle flooding and improve the living environment.

HCMC identifies two key priorities for sustainable development Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang emphasized two major tasks for the city in the coming period. This includes thoroughly addressing long-standing issues such as traffic congestion, flooding and environmental pollution, as well as simultaneously implementing comprehensive solutions to promote rapid and sustainable development.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong