Elevator project launched at elevated stations on HCMC Metro Line No.1

Construction has begun on a project to build and install elevators at pedestrian overpasses serving the elevated stations of Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien).

Groundbreaking ceremony for the construction and installation of elevators at pedestrian overpasses along Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien), (Photo: MAUR)

The HCMC Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR) officially broke ground on the project, which aims to enhance passenger convenience and ensure safe, barrier-free access, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, people with disabilities, and pregnant women, on the morning of January 5.

The project was launched following approval of the investment policy by the HCMC People’s Committee, based on on-site surveys of passenger volumes at pedestrian overpasses connecting the elevated stations. MAUR subsequently coordinated with HCMC Metro Line No.1 Co., Ltd. and relevant agencies to finalize the technical designs and organize the construction. The implementation period is expected to last about six months.

Under the approved plan, eight elevators with a load capacity of 1,000 kg each will be installed at seven pedestrian overpasses along Metro Line No.1. Specifically, the elevators will be located at Tan Cang, An Phu, Rach Chiec, Phuoc Long, Binh Thai, Hi-Tech Park, and National University stations. Their placement has been carefully calculated to align with existing infrastructure and to facilitate convenient access to stations from multiple directions.

Eight elevators, each with a load capacity of 1,000 kg, will be installed at seven pedestrian overpasses along Metro Line No.1. (Photo: MAUR)

In addition to elevator installation, the project includes a range of supporting works, such as covered pedestrian accessways, ramps for people with disabilities, surveillance camera systems, and smart public address speakers. These components are intended to create a safe, user-friendly, and civilized mobility environment around the elevated stations.

Currently, Metro Line No.1 carries an average of about 60,000 passengers per day. The investment in elevators at pedestrian overpasses is not only a step toward completing technical infrastructure but also reflects HCMC’s commitment to developing a people-centered public transport system. The project is expected to improve service quality, encourage greater use of public transport, and contribute to the city’s goal of green and sustainable urban development.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan