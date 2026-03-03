HCMC voters call for tech-based, standardized house numbering

HCMC voters have urged authorities to fast-track a unified GIS-based system to standardize street names and house numbers, calling it a long-overdue fix to years of inconsistencies.

Before the voter meeting, Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, joins fellow candidates on an inspection tour of the Public Administrative Service Center in Phu Nhuan Ward.

The call was made at a voter meeting held on the morning of March 3 by the Standing Committees of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees of Phu Nhuan, Cau Kieu, and Duc Nhuan wards. The event connected constituents with candidates running in Constituency No.6 for the 16th National Assembly (2026–2031 term).

Mr. Tran Luu Quang and the candidates later meet with voters.

The constituency’s slate comprises Mr. Do Duc Hien, a full-time National Assembly Deputy serving on the NA’s Committee for Law and Justice; Ms. Vuong Thanh Lieu, Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Binh Tien Ward; Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Ms. Trinh Thi Huyen Tran, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union and Chairwoman of the city’s Young Pioneers Council; and Mr. Nguyen Vu Trung, Director of the HCMC Pasteur Institute.

At the conference, Mr. Tran Luu Quang presents his action program.

At the conference, voters were briefed on the candidates’ backgrounds before each presented their action agenda, focusing on socio-economic development, social welfare, improvements in State governance, and stronger oversight of law enforcement.

Mr. Do Duc Hien, a full-time National Assembly Deputy serving on the NA's Committee for Law and Justice, outlines his proposed agenda.

Phan Thi Phung, a voter from Phu Nhuan Ward, voiced support for a recent directive by the HCMC People’s Committee assigning the city’s Digital Transformation Center to develop a shared GIS application to manage house numbering and signage citywide. She described the plan as both practical and urgent, noting that fragmented street naming and inconsistent house numbers have long complicated civil transactions, postal services, and everyday activities. She expressed hope that the city would swiftly implement the project, viewing it as an investment of lasting value to urban life.

Ms. Vuong Thanh Lieu, Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Binh Tien Ward, delivers her action plan.

Addressing broader development priorities, voter Nghiem Xuan Hoang called on candidates, if elected, to advocate for greater investment in infrastructure, sustained economic expansion, and enhanced education and vocational training to strengthen human capital. He also underscored the need for robust social welfare policies and sustainable poverty reduction, while urging future deputies to maintain close ties with constituents through regular consultations and diligent follow-up on legitimate petitions.

Mr. Nguyen Vu Trung, Director of the Pasteur Institute in HCMC, presents his program.

From a consumer protection and public health perspective, Nguyen Dai Luong of Cau Kieu Ward raised concerns over food safety violations, counterfeit and substandard goods, and the misuse of chemicals in production and processing. He urged prospective deputies to push for more rigorous oversight of food safety regulations, promote digital traceability systems, and advocate for stricter sanctions — including criminal penalties — to deter violations.

Ms. Trinh Thi Huyen Tran, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union and Chairwoman of the city’s Young Pioneers Council, shares her proposed initiatives.

On anti-corruption efforts, Nguyen Dai Luong emphasized the importance of sustained, in-depth measures to combat graft, wastefulness, and misconduct. He expressed expectations that elected deputies would actively supervise the exercise of power and advance transparency in asset and income declarations among public officials and Party members.

Leaders of the wards and local voters attend the meeting with the National Assembly candidates.

Meanwhile, amid ongoing congestion at major gateways and in central wards, voter Do Thi Su of Duc Nhuan Ward called on city leaders, including Mr. Tran Luu Quang, to adopt comprehensive and long-term solutions to ensure traffic order and safety while alleviating chronic gridlock.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan