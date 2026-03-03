Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC voters call for tech-based, standardized house numbering

SGGPO

HCMC voters have urged authorities to fast-track a unified GIS-based system to standardize street names and house numbers, calling it a long-overdue fix to years of inconsistencies.

img-6294-6331-9723.jpeg.jpg
Before the voter meeting, Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, joins fellow candidates on an inspection tour of the Public Administrative Service Center in Phu Nhuan Ward.

The call was made at a voter meeting held on the morning of March 3 by the Standing Committees of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees of Phu Nhuan, Cau Kieu, and Duc Nhuan wards. The event connected constituents with candidates running in Constituency No.6 for the 16th National Assembly (2026–2031 term).

img-6297-4398-6375.jpeg.jpg
Mr. Tran Luu Quang and the candidates later meet with voters.

The constituency’s slate comprises Mr. Do Duc Hien, a full-time National Assembly Deputy serving on the NA’s Committee for Law and Justice; Ms. Vuong Thanh Lieu, Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Binh Tien Ward; Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Ms. Trinh Thi Huyen Tran, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union and Chairwoman of the city’s Young Pioneers Council; and Mr. Nguyen Vu Trung, Director of the HCMC Pasteur Institute.

img-6320-1766-9376.jpeg.jpg
At the conference, Mr. Tran Luu Quang presents his action program.

At the conference, voters were briefed on the candidates’ backgrounds before each presented their action agenda, focusing on socio-economic development, social welfare, improvements in State governance, and stronger oversight of law enforcement.

img-6302-3146-5110.jpeg.jpg
Mr. Do Duc Hien, a full-time National Assembly Deputy serving on the NA's Committee for Law and Justice, outlines his proposed agenda.

Phan Thi Phung, a voter from Phu Nhuan Ward, voiced support for a recent directive by the HCMC People’s Committee assigning the city’s Digital Transformation Center to develop a shared GIS application to manage house numbering and signage citywide. She described the plan as both practical and urgent, noting that fragmented street naming and inconsistent house numbers have long complicated civil transactions, postal services, and everyday activities. She expressed hope that the city would swiftly implement the project, viewing it as an investment of lasting value to urban life.

img-6304-4553-387.jpeg.jpg
Ms. Vuong Thanh Lieu, Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Binh Tien Ward, delivers her action plan.

Addressing broader development priorities, voter Nghiem Xuan Hoang called on candidates, if elected, to advocate for greater investment in infrastructure, sustained economic expansion, and enhanced education and vocational training to strengthen human capital. He also underscored the need for robust social welfare policies and sustainable poverty reduction, while urging future deputies to maintain close ties with constituents through regular consultations and diligent follow-up on legitimate petitions.

img-6306-5529-77.jpeg.jpg
Mr. Nguyen Vu Trung, Director of the Pasteur Institute in HCMC, presents his program.

From a consumer protection and public health perspective, Nguyen Dai Luong of Cau Kieu Ward raised concerns over food safety violations, counterfeit and substandard goods, and the misuse of chemicals in production and processing. He urged prospective deputies to push for more rigorous oversight of food safety regulations, promote digital traceability systems, and advocate for stricter sanctions — including criminal penalties — to deter violations.

img-6305-1226-5383.jpeg.jpg
Ms. Trinh Thi Huyen Tran, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union and Chairwoman of the city’s Young Pioneers Council, shares her proposed initiatives.

On anti-corruption efforts, Nguyen Dai Luong emphasized the importance of sustained, in-depth measures to combat graft, wastefulness, and misconduct. He expressed expectations that elected deputies would actively supervise the exercise of power and advance transparency in asset and income declarations among public officials and Party members.

img-6321-6557-9569.jpeg.jpg
Leaders of the wards and local voters attend the meeting with the National Assembly candidates.

Meanwhile, amid ongoing congestion at major gateways and in central wards, voter Do Thi Su of Duc Nhuan Ward called on city leaders, including Mr. Tran Luu Quang, to adopt comprehensive and long-term solutions to ensure traffic order and safety while alleviating chronic gridlock.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

HCMC voters Constituency No.6 16th National Assembly voter meeting

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn