HCMC accelerates implementation of key transport infrastructure projects

The People’s Committee of HCMC has requested relevant departments, agencies, and project investors to heighten their sense of responsibility, expedite implementation progress, and ensure the quality of key transport projects across the city.

Ho Chi Minh City accelerates implementation of key transport infrastructure projects. (Photo: SGGP)

On March 2, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Bui Xuan Cuong signed and issued Official Document No. 1395/UBND-DA on the implementation of the Prime Minister’s directives delivered at the 23rd meeting of the National Steering Committee for key national works and projects in the transport sector.

For projects that have completed technical traffic opening and are currently in the finalization stage, the Ho Chi Minh City Management Board for Transport Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects has been assigned to organize construction activities under a model of “three rotating shifts per day with four teams," mobilizing maximum resources to synchronously complete the remaining components.

Additionally, inspection and supervision efforts are to be strengthened in order to offset delayed progress, while strictly ensuring quality standards, occupational safety, and environmental sanitation. Under no circumstances shall project timelines compromise compliance with prescribed procedures and regulatory requirements.

Regarding Ring Road 3 and expressways traversing the city, the Department of Agriculture and Environment has been tasked with taking the lead, in coordination with relevant localities, to urgently finalize compensation, support, and resettlement work and to hand over the entirety of the remaining land clearance by March. The city has underscored the importance of enhancing communication and public outreach to safeguard the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of affected residents.

In terms of construction material supply, the Department of Agriculture and Environment shall coordinate with the Department of Construction to review the availability of stone, sand, and embankment soil and to advise on solutions ensuring adequate material supply for projects scheduled for completion in 2026. Proactive engagement with relevant provinces and cities is required to prioritize material sources for nationally significant projects.

For the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 project, the Department of Construction has been directed to accelerate investment preparation procedures, striving to commence construction on May 19.

