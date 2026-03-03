Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leaders congratulate the Chinese community on traditional festival

SGGP

On March 2, a delegation led by Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc extended congratulations to Chinese assembly halls on the occasion of the Tet Nguyen Tieu (Nguyen Tieu Festival).

The delegation extends congratulations to Hai Nam assembly hall.

During visits to the assembly halls in Cho Lon Ward, including Hai Nam, Nhi Phu, On Lang, Tue Thanh, Nghia An and Sung Chinh, Mr. Duong Anh Duc and the delegation representing the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City highly commended their outstanding and practical activities over the past period.

He noted that these institutions have made significant contributions to the city’s overall socio-economic development, particularly in ensuring social security for vulnerable groups and in actively preserving and promoting traditional cultural and artistic values.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Duong Anh Duc, expressed his expectation that the assembly halls will continue to uphold and further promote their distinctive cultural heritage while working closely with local party committees and authorities to care for the well-being of residents in the spirit of “leaving no one behind,” thereby contributing to the consolidation and strengthening of the great national unity bloc.

The delegation extends congratulations to Nhi Phu assembly hall.

Tet Nguyen Tieu (Nguyen Tieu Festival), also known as the Lantern Festival of the Chinese-Vietnamese community. Tet Nguyen Tieu is usually celebrated on the fifteenth day of the first lunar month. The festival featuring Chinese specialties, historical relics, and cultural cuisine is the occasion for them to preserve their cultural identity.

The festival was recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2020. It is considered the biggest and most important cultural event of the year for the Chinese-Vietnamese community in Vietnam.

The delegation extends congratulations to On Lang assembly hall.
The delegation extends congratulations to Tue Thanh assembly hall.
The delegation extends congratulations to Nghia An assembly hall.
The delegation extends congratulations to Sung Chinh assembly hall.
By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh

