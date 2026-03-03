Bulgaria's National Day celebrated in HCMC

A gathering to celebrate the 148th anniversary of Bulgaria's National Day (March 3, 1878–2026) and the 76th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Bulgaria was organized in Ho Chi Minh City on March 2.

President of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations, Ms. Ha Thanh (R), presents flowers to extend congratulations on the National Day of the Republic of Bulgaria to Mr. Oleg Marinov, Counsellor of the Embassy of Bulgaria in Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was jointly held by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations and the Vietnam-Bulgaria Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City.

Addressing the event, President of the Vietnam–Bulgaria Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City, Hoang Thai Lan, extended her congratulations on the Republic of Bulgaria’s notable socio-economic achievements in recent years. In particular, Bulgaria has successfully advanced its integration into the European Union (EU) and officially became a full member of the Schengen Area as of January 1, 2025.

According to Ms. Hoang Thai Lan, bilateral relations between Vietnam and Bulgaria continue to witness robust development across multiple domains, including diplomacy, education, trade, and investment. Bilateral trade turnover has maintained steady growth in recent years, reflecting the positive trajectory of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

An art performance to celebrate Bulgaria’s 147th National Day during the gathering (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Oleg Marinov, Counsellor of the Embassy of Bulgaria in Vietnam and Head of the Bulgarian Trade and Economic Office in Ho Chi Minh City, delivered a congratulatory letter from Pavlin Todorov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Bulgaria to Vietnam.

In his letter, Ambassador Pavlin Todorov underscored that the past year held special significance for bilateral relations. In 2025, Bulgaria and Vietnam commemorated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. The Ambassador noted that the establishment of the “Bulgaria Corner at Da Lat University” stands as a timely and forward-looking initiative. Such endeavors, he affirmed, bear long-term value and contribute to fostering deeper mutual understanding between the peoples of the two nations.

The Bulgarian Ambassador expressed high regard for the enduring friendship with Vietnam and conveyed appreciation for the dedicated efforts of all individuals and organizations contributing to the sustained development of bilateral relations.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh