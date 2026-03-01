Vibrant preparations underway for upcoming elections
SGGP
The election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and deputies to the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure is fast approaching.
Preparations for this nationwide civic event are being implemented in a synchronized, meticulous, and regulation-compliant manner across the country.
Local authorities are determined to organize the elections in a democratic, safe, and law-abiding fashion, thereby fully promoting and upholding the electorate’s right to mastery.
Reporters of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper have recorded the vibrant and enthusiastic atmosphere of election preparations in several localities.
With comprehensive groundwork underway nationwide, the upcoming elections are expected to be conducted in strict accordance with the law, ensuring transparency, order, and the fullest exercise of the people’s democratic rights.