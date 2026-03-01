Vibrant preparations underway for upcoming elections

The election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and deputies to the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure is fast approaching.

Preparations for this nationwide civic event are being implemented in a synchronized, meticulous, and regulation-compliant manner across the country.

Local authorities are determined to organize the elections in a democratic, safe, and law-abiding fashion, thereby fully promoting and upholding the electorate’s right to mastery.

Reporters of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper have recorded the vibrant and enthusiastic atmosphere of election preparations in several localities.

With comprehensive groundwork underway nationwide, the upcoming elections are expected to be conducted in strict accordance with the law, ensuring transparency, order, and the fullest exercise of the people’s democratic rights.

Officers and soldiers of the Naval Region 2 Command transport ballot boxes to vessels to serve the election process. (Photo: SGGP)

The commander of Song Tu Tay Island in Truong Sa Special Zone, Khanh Hoa Province, receives the ballot box handover from the working delegation. (Photo: SGGP)

Voters in Binh Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City exchange views at a discussion session on the biographies of candidates under the “Great National Unity Morning Coffee” model on the morning of February 28. (Photo: SGGP)

Voters aboard the patrol vessel CSB 6008, currently performing duties at sea, study the biographies and action programs of the candidates. (Photo: SGGP)

Officials and public employees of Nhon Chau Commune on Cu Lao Xanh Island in Gia Lai Province prepare ballot boxes for the upcoming Election Day. (Photo: SGGP)

The border commune of Quang Truc, located more than 250 kilometers from the administrative center of Lam Dong Province, has in recent days been adorned with flags, banners and slogans in readiness for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly of Vietnam and deputies to the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure. (Photo: SGGP)

A working delegation of Brigade 146 under Naval Region 4 Command has arrived in islands in Truong Sa Special Zone, bringing along ballot boxes, ballot papers and relevant materials to serve the election process. (Photo: SGGP)

Officers of the Cua Viet Border Guard Station, together with voters in Cua Viet Commune, Quang Tri Province, review the posted voter list at a polling station. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh