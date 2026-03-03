On March 2, the Office of the HCMC People’s Committee issued a notice conveying the conclusions of Vice Chairman Nguyen Cong Vinh regarding the progress of several key investment projects implemented under the PPP model across the city.

Ho Chi Minh City urges acceleration of key PPP projects.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh underscored the guiding principle of “no delays,” calling on relevant agencies to strengthen coordination, promptly address arising obstacles, and ensure the on-schedule implementation of major public–private partnership (PPP) projects, thereby contributing to infrastructure completion and creating fresh impetus for the city’s socio-economic development in the coming period.

With regard to overarching tasks, the municipal People’s Committee requested departments, agencies, and local authorities to definitively resolve procedural and legal bottlenecks while expediting compensation, site clearance, and resettlement in strict compliance with prevailing regulations.

The Department of Finance has been assigned to urgently advise on and submit for promulgation a decision replacing Decision No. 04/2024/QD-UBND on the management of PPP projects following the administrative merger, to be completed before March 10, 2026, without further delay.

Concerning major projects, including Can Gio Bridge, Phu My 2 Bridge, and the Rach Chiec National Sports Complex, the Department of Finance will take the lead in formulating detailed step-by-step implementation plans to ensure compliance with timelines already approved by the municipal People’s Council and report back before March 5, 2026.

The Department of Construction has been tasked with reviewing and updating the implementation plans for four build-transfer (BT) contract projects at the city’s gateway areas, assessing the causes of delays, and proposing concrete and feasible solutions.

Notably, the municipal People’s Committee has directed the Department of Agriculture and Environment to urgently review the land fund designated for payment to BT projects, consolidate the citywide resettlement land inventory, and advise on implementation mechanisms in accordance with Resolution No. 260/2025/QH15 of the National Assembly, to be completed within March 2026. The department is also required to proactively and comprehensively resolve outstanding issues related to reciprocal land allocations, ensuring they do not affect overall project progress.

For the group of projects scheduled for groundbreaking on January 15, 2026, city leaders requested the prompt establishment of appraisal councils for the feasibility study reports of Can Gio Bridge, Phu My 2 Bridge, and the Rach Chiec National Sports Complex, with completion required before March 3, 2026. Procedures for selecting verification consultants, organizing architectural design competitions, and appraising dossiers must be carried out expeditiously and in strict compliance with prevailing regulations.

With regard to the Phu My 2 Bridge 2 project, the municipal People’s Committee instructed relevant units to clarify the plan for handling affected defense land, ensuring the allocation of a suitable site for the construction of the Phu My Port Border Guard Station without compromising national defense tasks or project timelines.

For the Rach Chiec National Sports Complex, the Department of Culture and Sports has been tasked with reviewing construction standards and technical regulations in line with international benchmarks and meeting requirements to host Asian-level tournaments and the Olympic Games. At the same time, the department is to study phased investment options to ensure overall efficiency. The city is also considering proposals to develop social housing to serve the resettlement needs of affected households.

Regarding the group of build-operate-transfer (BOT) gateway traffic projects implemented under Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15, including National Highways 1, 22, and 13, as well as the North-South arterial road, municipal leaders required the completion of appraisal and approval of feasibility study reports by March 2026. In cases of delay, responsible agencies must clearly state the causes and assign accountability.

For projects in the investment preparation stage, such as the expressway connecting Ho Tram in Ba Ria-Vung Tau to Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai, the New Administrative Center and Central Landscape Park in Thu Thiem, and the coastal road project, the Department of Finance has been assigned to formulate detailed implementation plans, closely following approved milestones.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh