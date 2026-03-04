NA Chairman, HCMC Party Secretary attend army enlistment camp

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man together with Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang attended the 2026 army enlistment camp in Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of March 4.

At the army enlistment camp, organized at the National Defense and Security Education Center under Vietnam National University–Ho Chi Minh City, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang warmly inquired about and encouraged new recruits as they prepared to depart for military service.

On the morning of March 4, the Ho Chi Minh City Military Service Council held the 2026 enlistment handover ceremony.

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (center) and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (first from left) attend the 2026 enlistment handover ceremony on the morning of March 4. ( Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Attending the ceremony were Tran Thanh Man, Politburo Member and Chairman of the National Assembly; Tran Luu Quang, Politburo Member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Le Quang Manh, Party Central Committee Member, Secretary-General of the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Assembly Office; Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Ngoc Lam, Party Central Committee Member and Deputy Minister of Public Security; Lieutenant General Le Xuan The, Party Central Committee Member and Commander of Military Region 7 Command; and Nguyen Van Duoc, Party Central Committee Member, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Service Council.

Carrying forward its tradition from previous years, this year Ho Chi Minh City continued selecting outstanding young citizens with adequate health, education, and moral qualities to fulfill their sacred duty to the country, helping build the Vietnam People’s Army and the People’s Public Security into “revolutionary, regular, elite and modern” forces capable of firmly safeguarding the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in the new phase.

In 2026, the Government assigned Ho Chi Minh City a target of recruiting 9,105 citizens, including 7,300 for military service and 1,805 for public security service. The city will hand over recruits to 36 units under the Ministry of National Defense and Military Region 7.

New recruits attend the army enlistment camp. ( Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Young recruits at the ceremony ( Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

A total of 7,665 enlistment decisions were issued, including 7,300 official call-up orders and 365 reserve cases accounting for five percent of the assigned quota, in accordance with regulations. Among them, Party members receiving call-up orders accounted for 1.62 percent of the target, while recruits with intermediate, college, or university degrees accounted for 28.47 percent of the target. Those classified with Grade 1 and Grade 2 health standards accounted for 58.36 percent of the target.

Relatives and family members of recruits attend the see-off ceremony. ( Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In 2026, Ho Chi Minh City organized enlistment handover ceremonies at six locations under regional defense commands. Of these, the city’s main ceremony was held at the National Defense and Security Education Center, Vietnam National University–Ho Chi Minh City.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong