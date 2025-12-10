Transit-Oriented Development to be implemented at Metro Line 2’s stations

The HCMC People’s Committee on December 9 announced that Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong signed a decision to create a plan for developing Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) zones at the stations along Metro Line 2 (Ben Thanh - Tham Luong).

The new plan supersedes all previous provisions related to TOD areas for Metro Line No. 2, as outlined in Decision No. 4836/QD-UBND, dated October 30, 2024.

According to the plan, the study area covers all 12 stations along Metro Line 2 and the Tham Luong depot. TOD zones will be designated within a 1,000-meter radius from the center of each station. In cases where only part of a land parcel falls within this boundary, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee will determine whether to include the entire parcel or only a portion of it in the planning scheme to ensure overall coherence.

The priority areas for pilot implementation include Tham Luong Depot, Pham Van Bach Station, Tan Binh Station linked to the 26-hectare cleared land at Block 1/82A, Tay Thanh, Bay Hien Station associated with the 5.1-hectare Sports Exhibition Center site in Tan Binh, and Ben Thanh Station.

The planning projects will focus on developing urban spaces centered around metro hubs, aiming to optimize population density; promote commercial, service, and office development; expand public space; reduce reliance on private vehicles; enhance living conditions and public health; and preserve local cultural values.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh