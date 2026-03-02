HCMC Party Committee leader inspects preparations for coming election

A working delegation of the Election Committee for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and deputies to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 tenure inspected election preparations in Binh Duong Ward, HCMC on March 2.

At the working session in Binh Duong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation was led by Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. During the working session, the delegation met with Electoral Unit No. 1 for the National Assembly and Electoral Units No. 1, 2, and 3 for the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council to review and assess the implementation of preparatory work, ensuring compliance with legal regulations and the established timeline.

Attending the meeting were Mr. Bui Thanh Nhan, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and President of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, along with other members of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and President of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, Bui Thanh Nhan speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, leaders of Binh Duong, Thu Dau Mot, Phu Loi, Chanh Hiep, Phu An, Lai Thieu, Thuan An, Binh Hoa, An Phu, and Thuan Giao wards reported on the progress of tasks related to the elections. To date, localities have largely adhered to the established schedule and regulatory requirements. Voter cards have been fully printed, with contingency supplies in place.

Propaganda activities have been strengthened, alongside measures to ensure security and public order, fire prevention and fighting, and environmental sanitation at polling stations. In several densely populated areas, polling venues have been arranged at private residences, coupled with enhanced direct outreach and door-to-door dissemination to voters.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Concluding the working session, Mr. Dang Minh Thong acknowledged the proactive spirit demonstrated by the ward-level authorities. He requested the police force intensify measures to ensure information security and confidentiality and to maintain social order and safety throughout the electoral process.

He also emphasized the need to continue reviewing and accurately updating voter lists, particularly in areas with a high proportion of temporary residents. Contingency plans must be thoroughly prepared to guarantee that the elections are conducted in a democratic, law-abiding, safe, and cost-effective manner. For polling stations arranged at private residences, appropriate backup plans should be developed to address potential contingencies.

On the same day, Mr. Dang Minh Thong and the delegation conducted on-site inspections at several polling stations. The delegation directly examined the placement of ballot boxes, voting booths, and entry–exit routes to ensure convenience and safety. They also requested a review of the public posting of candidate lists and voter lists, as well as the progress of decorations, banners, and slogans in strict adherence to guidelines, thereby fostering a solemn and enthusiastic atmosphere in the lead-up to Election Day.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong (C) inspects election preparations at a polling station in Phu My 5 Neighborhood, Binh Duong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong, together with members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, inspect election preparations at Polling Area No. 21 in Binh Duong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

By Tam Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh