Party, State leaders pay respects to martyrs at Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple

A delegation of leaders from the Party, the State, and Ho Chi Minh City paid a solemn tribute by laying wreaths and offering incense at the Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple on the morning of March 3.

The delegation comprised senior leaders of the Party and the State, as well as representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

Among the attendees were Tran Thanh Man, Member of the Politburo and Chairman of the National Assembly, and Le Quang Manh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary General of the National Assembly, and Chairman of the National Assembly Office.

Representing Ho Chi Minh City were Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh, and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong.

Also in attendance were leaders of ministries and central agencies, along with representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and heads of municipal departments and agencies.

Chairman of the National Assembly, Tran Thanh Man, offers incense to heroic martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

In a solemn atmosphere, the delegation respectfully offered flowers and incense and extended a moment of silence to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, martyrs, compatriots, officials, and soldiers who bravely fought and sacrificed for the cause of national liberation, construction, and defense.

Ben Duoc Martyrs' Memorial Temple is a place where more than 45,600 Vietnamese citizens have fallen for the nation's independence and freedom through two resistance wars against the French colonialists and the American imperialists. Among them, more than 9,300 martyrs are young men from 40 other provinces and cities who died in Cu Chi. This is also the largest martyrs memorial temple in Ho Chi Minh City, in the heart of the Iron Triangle on the famous land of the Cu Chi tunnels.

The delegation of leaders from the Party, the State, and Ho Chi Minh City offers incense to heroic martyrs at the Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Huong, Thu Hoai—Translated by Kim Khanh