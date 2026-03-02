HCMC removes bottlenecks in issuing ownership certificate for 105,000 properties

Task force 1645 facilitated the issuance of certificates for homebuyers in 173 out of 207 projects, equivalent to 91,332 out of 104,967 real estate products.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, after more than one year of consolidation and operation, Task force 1645—established to review and issue land use right certificates and ownership certificates for properties attached to land (land title certificates, or commonly known as ‘pink books’) for commercial housing development projects—has addressed bottlenecks in 207 projects, covering 104,967 real estate units.

Specifically, through 44 working sessions, the task force facilitated the issuance of certificates for homebuyers in 173 out of 207 projects, equivalent to 91,332 out of 104,967 real estate products.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment and Head of Task Force 1645 Nguyen Toan Thang stated that in 2026, the task force will continue to implement assignments entrusted by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. Priority will be given to further removing legal and administrative impediments as a basis for completing procedures to grant “pink books” to homebuyers in commercial housing development projects across the city.

Priority will be given to expanding the removal of obstacles for commercial housing development projects previously located in Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau. The task force will also coordinate with the Department of Construction to propose that the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee consider supplementing its mandate, enabling it to address bottlenecks related to the issuance of “pink books” for transferees of apartments and houses in social housing development projects across the city.

At the same time, solutions will be implemented to consolidate, strengthen, and allocate additional resources for land registration and certification work, with a view to improving the rate of certificate issuance in Ho Chi Minh City following administrative reorganization. Efforts will also continue to finalize and officially launch an online information portal to ensure uniform and transparent disclosure of information regarding commercial housing development projects citywide.

At working sessions, in addition to requesting land registration authorities to expedite the issuance of ownership certificates to homebuyers, the task force consistently clarified which project-related obstacles fall under the responsibility of project developers and whether such issues arose before or after the developers were authorized by competent authorities to conduct property sales. This serves as the basis for proposing binding obligations requiring developers to fulfill their responsibilities to the State and to homebuyers, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang emphasized.

