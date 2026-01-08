From Monday to Thursday, Metro Line 1 will operate until 10 p.m. each day. On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, service hours will be extended by one hour, running until 11 p.m.

Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien metro line extends operating hours on weekends. (Photo: SGGP)



According to Director of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No. 1 (HURC1), Le Minh Triet, the Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien) has officially introduced a new operating timetable with extended service hours to meet rising travel demand, particularly during evening hours and on weekends. The revised schedule will remain in effect through May 31.

The adjustment is intended to make travel more convenient for passengers commuting, working, and engaging in leisure activities in the evening, while also encouraging greater use of modern, safe, and environmentally friendly public transportation.

In addition to extending operating hours, Metro Line 1 has maintained and optimized train intervals to ensure efficient service. During peak hours, trains run at intervals of five to seven minutes, helping to reduce waiting times and ease overcrowding. At off-peak times, headways range from eight to 15 minutes, in line with actual passenger demand.

According to Mr. Le Minh Triet, the latest adjustment to the train timetable was developed based on passenger flow monitoring, assessments of actual travel demand, and public feedback collected in recent months. The move is part of ongoing efforts to improve service quality and provide passengers with a safer and more convenient travel experience.

For public holidays and major occasions, including the Lunar New Year (Tet), the commemoration anniversary of Hung Kings, the break for the Reunification Day (April 30), and the May Day (May 1) holiday, flexibly adjusted timetables will be provided to accommodate higher travel demand. Detailed information will be widely communicated to passengers ahead of implementation.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh