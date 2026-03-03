National Assembly Chairman visits Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Hanh

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man led the delegation, accompanying the delegation were Mr. Le Quang Manh, Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary-General of the National Assembly; Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.
At her residence, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man extended warm regards and inquired about her well-being and living conditions, conveying heartfelt appreciation for her family’s sacrifices in the struggle for independence and national unity.
The National Assembly Chairman wished her good health and longevity, hoping she would continue to serve as a spiritual pillar and shining example for future generations.
Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Hanh has eight children, two of whom are fallen soldiers. She was conferred the title of Heroic Vietnamese Mother on July 21, 2014.