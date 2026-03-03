A delegation of Party and State leaders visited Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Hanh, who resides in An Nhon Tay Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, on the morning of March 3.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man led the delegation, accompanying the delegation were Mr. Le Quang Manh, Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary-General of the National Assembly; Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

National Assembly Chairman visits Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Hanh. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

At her residence, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man extended warm regards and inquired about her well-being and living conditions, conveying heartfelt appreciation for her family’s sacrifices in the struggle for independence and national unity.

The National Assembly Chairman wished her good health and longevity, hoping she would continue to serve as a spiritual pillar and shining example for future generations.

The National Assembly Chairman visits the family of Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Hanh. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The National Assembly Chairman and delegates pose for a commemorative photo with Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Hanh. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Hanh has eight children, two of whom are fallen soldiers. She was conferred the title of Heroic Vietnamese Mother on July 21, 2014.

By Thu Hoai, Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong