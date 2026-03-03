NA candidates outline plans for legal aid and social welfare

Candidates for the 16th National Assembly from Electoral Unit No. 10, Ho Chi Minh City and candidates for the municipal People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term from Electoral Unit No. 29 this morning met with voters in Trung My Tay Ward.

Candidates for the 16th National Assembly and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term meet with voters in Trung My Tay Ward. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh)

After listening to the candidates’ biographies and action plans, voters raised concerns regarding legal aid, job placement support for graduates, oversight responsibilities of deputies and law-making activities.

Responding to voters’ questions, Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and candidate for the 16th National Assembly from Electoral Unit No. 10 said that she would actively contribute to legislative work and discussions on key national issues.

Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and candidate for the 16th National Assembly from Electoral Unit No. 10 Tran Thi Dieu Thuy speaks at the conference.

As the Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, she pledged special attention to education, vocational training and job creation, including strengthening links between schools and businesses to ensure employment opportunities for graduates and standardizing training programs in line with market demand.

She also emphasized improving the effectiveness of the healthcare system, gradually advancing toward a roadmap for hospital fee exemptions for vulnerable groups, and tightening control of the safe food supply chain through traceability systems and food safety standards.

Regarding legal aid, National Assembly candidates committed to expanding free legal assistance programs, prioritizing policy beneficiaries and disadvantaged groups to ensure equal access to justice and protection of legitimate rights if elected.

Voters review the biographies and action programs of the candidates. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh)

They also pledged to actively and responsibly participate in legislative development at both national and local levels; institutionalize key Politburo resolutions; effectively implement special mechanisms granted by the National Assembly to Ho Chi Minh City, such as urban railway development and the establishment of an international financial center; and remove legal bottlenecks in major investment projects to support the city’s rapid and sustainable growth.

A voter exchanges views with the candidates.

In addition, the candidates vowed to focus on green and digital transformation, public service reform, price stabilization, income protection, industrial restructuring tied to workforce retraining, and reducing business costs to safeguard jobs. They committed to addressing pressing social issues including traffic, environment, social housing and grassroots healthcare, while promoting transparent, data-driven governance and building a sustainable, civilized, people-centered Ho Chi Minh City.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong