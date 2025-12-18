Metro Line No. 1 serves nearly 19 million passengers

After one year of official commercial operation, Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien) has served nearly 19 million passengers, averaging more than 1.5 million passenger trips per month.

On the morning of December 18, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No. 1 (HURC1) Le Minh Triet reported that since Metro Line No. 1 began commercial service on December 22, 2024, HURC1 has safely operated more than 78,194 train trips, serving approximately 18.95 million passengers, equivalent to 114.2 percent of the planned target.

Nearly 19 million passengers used Metro Line No. 1 after one year of commercial operation. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

According to statistics, the line carries over 1.5 million passenger trips a month, or around 52,000 per day. Passenger volumes surge during holidays and festivals, peaking at more than 110,000 passenger trips per day.

These figures indicate a growing demand for metro travel and reflect a positive shift in residents’ habits toward using public transportation in the city.

Metro Line No. 1 is often crowded on weekends and during holidays. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Director of HURC1 Le Minh Triet said that the results represent a highly positive signal, indicating that Metro Line No. 1 has proven effective and has contributed to alleviating traffic pressure on the city’s main eastern arteries.

In addition to increasing the number of train services during holidays, HURC1 noted that operations on Metro Line No. 1 are conducted strictly in accordance with the timetable, ensuring absolute safety for passengers. Technical systems, rolling stock, and operating staff have remained stable and ready to promptly handle any arising situations.

After one year, Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien Metro Line has not only become a modern and convenient mode of transport for city residents, but also a significant milestone in Ho Chi Minh City’s journey toward sustainable urban transport development.

Passengers on Metro Line No. 1 (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

During the upcoming Christmas and New Year 2026 holidays, Metro Line No. 1 will increase services along the entire route. Specifically, on December 24 (Christmas Eve), the number of train trips will increase from 243 to 264, with operating hours extended from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. On December 31, the line will maintain 264 trips, operating from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. On January 1, 2026 (New Year’s Day), a total of 276 trips will be operated. Notably, to meet travel demand after the New Year’s Eve fireworks, 20 additional train services will run between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m on the following day. The line will then continue operating the remaining 256 trips from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. the same day.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong