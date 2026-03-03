NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, together with NA candidates, meets over 900 voters

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man together with candidates for the 16th National Assembly from Electoral Unit No. 12 this morning met voters from An Nhon Tay, Thai My and Nhuan Duc communes, as well as Division 9 (Army Corps 34).

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man meets voters. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

On the morning of March 3, Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member and Chairman of the National Assembly, together with candidates for the 16th National Assembly from Electoral Unit No. 12, met with more than 900 voters from An Nhon Tay, Thai My and Nhuan Duc communes, as well as Division 9 (Army Corps 34).

The conference was held in person in An Nhon Tay Commune and livestreamed to other locations.

Candidates of Electoral Unit No. 12 for the 16th National Assembly (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Electoral Unit No. 12 includes the following candidates such as Pham Dinh Dung, Head of the Saigon High-Tech Agricultural Park Management Board; Nguyen Ngoc Huong, CEO of Thien Nhien Viet Import-Export Compnay Limited; Tran Thanh Man, Politburo Member, Secretary of the National Assembly Party Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly and Chairman of the National Election Council; Duong Van Thang, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Military Court and Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court; and Nguyen Thanh Tung, Party Committee Secretary and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank).

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (left) and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

At the meeting, voters highly appreciated the candidates’ action programs and expressed confidence that they would fulfill their commitments if elected.

Overview of the voter meeting (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

They also proposed that elected deputies continue paying attention to local development, particularly investment in education and healthcare, expansion of social welfare policies, and improved financial and land-use mechanisms to attract agricultural investment and support high-tech farming.

Delegates attend the meeting with voters. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

They further recommended that central and Ho Chi Minh City authorities allocate resources to develop regional transport infrastructure, including the Saigon River road project connecting to Tay Ninh Province, especially the section passing through An Nhon Tay Commune, to create momentum for socio-economic growth.

On behalf of the candidates, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man received the voters’ contributions, affirming that during its term, the 15th National Assembly has issued numerous social welfare policies and special mechanisms, including Resolutions 54, 98 and 260, to remove obstacles and support national and Ho Chi Minh City development.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks with voters in An Nhon Tay Commune. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man added that the National Assembly would continue refining special mechanisms on finance, investment and planning for Ho Chi Minh City, accelerate the establishment of an international financial center, and grant the city greater autonomy in land management, infrastructure and digital transformation.

He emphasized that regardless of election results, the candidates of Electoral Unit No. 12 will continue fulfilling their responsibilities to contribute to national development. He also pledged efforts to promote stronger growth in An Nhon Tay, Thai My and Nhuan Duc communes and Ho Chi Minh City as a whole.

Overview of the voter meeting (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

By Thu Huong, Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong