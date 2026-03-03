Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC seeks public input on roadmap for transition to green vehicles

SGGPO

HCMC’s Department of Construction has reported to city authorities on a proposed roadmap to shift vehicles from fossil fuels to electric power following voter recommendations.

Earlier, the HCMC People’s Committee Office had assigned the Department of Construction to take the lead, in coordination with relevant agencies, in advising the city authorities on a formal response to voters’ concerns. Constituents proposed that any transition roadmap should align with prevailing socio-economic conditions and avoid abrupt implementation. In the current context, they suggested encouraging the development and use of hybrid vehicles — combining gasoline and electric power — to conserve fuel, reduce emissions, and avoid placing excessive strain on the national power grid.

According to Mr. Bui Hoa An, in implementing Resolution No.98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for HCMC’s development, the municipal People’s Committee has tasked the Department of Construction with drafting a project on controlling vehicle emissions in two phases.

The first phase will focus on developing and promulgating a transition roadmap, along with support policies for converting public passenger transport — particularly buses — to electric and green-energy vehicles. The second phase will formulate emission-reduction policies applicable to other road vehicles operating in the city.

The HCMC Management Center of Public Transport is currently finalizing the project, which proposes transition timelines and support mechanisms for taxis, ride-hailing, and contract vehicles, coaches, trucks, and private cars, as well as vehicles operated by administrative agencies and both State-owned and private enterprises. The plan also explores the establishment of emission-control zones in the city center and in outlying areas, such as Can Gio and Con Dao.

The Department of Construction is expected to submit the finalized project to the HCMC People’s Committee later this month and to draft resolutions for consideration and approval by the HCMC People’s Council in the second quarter of 2026. During the policy formulation process, the department will conduct broad consultations with residents, organizations, and businesses directly affected before submitting the proposals to competent authorities for decision.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan

