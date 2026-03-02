HCMC Party Chief Tran Luu Quang together with NA candidates meets voters

On the morning of February 3, the Standing Committees of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees of Xuan Hoa, Ban Co and Nhieu Loc wards in Ho Chi Minh City held a meeting with candidates for the 16th National Assembly in Electoral Unit No. 6.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and National Assembly candidates meet with voters. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

The electoral unit includes the following candidates Tran Luu Quang, Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Do Duc Hien, a 15th-term National Assembly deputy working full-time at the National Assembly’s Committee for Law and Justice; Trinh Thi Huyen Tran, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Ho Chi Minh City and Chairwoman of the city’s Young Pioneers Council; Vuong Thanh Lieu, Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Binh Tien Ward; and Nguyen Vu Trung, Director of the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City.

Voters attend the session. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Also attending the conference were Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; and Pham Thanh Kien, Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee and Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Organization Commission.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and National Assembly candidate meets with voters at Electoral Unit No.6. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

At the session, voters were introduced to brief biographies of the candidates. The candidates presented their action programs in case of being elected to the 16th National Assembly, and listened to voters’ contributions and recommendations.

They emphasized that their action programs would serve as a basis for fulfilling their roles as representatives of the people, honestly reflecting and safeguarding citizens’ legitimate rights and aspirations; actively contributing to law-making and decisions on key national issues; and strengthening oversight to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the socialist rule-of-law state.

Voters attend the session. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Voters expressed appreciation for the candidates’ action plans. At the same time, they called on candidates to intensify supervision of major programs and projects and adopt strong policy decisions to promote rapid and sustainable socio-economic development if elected.

By Van Minh - Translated by Huyen Huong