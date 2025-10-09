Rare 'Mermaid' sighting thrills tourists in Con Dao

A rare dugong was recently spotted swimming near the coast of Dat Doc beach in Con Son bay, delighting tourists in the Con Dao sea area.

A photo of the dugong is captured by a foreign visitor

Mr. Le Hong Son, Head of the Conservation and International Department at Con Dao National Park, confirmed the sighting, noting that a foreign tourist at the Six Senses Con Dao hotel recorded the large marine mammal near the shore on the afternoon of October 8.

The recent sighting of a dugong- an endangered marine mammal often dubbed the mermaid - is part of a positive trend, according to Mr. Le Hong Son. He notes that sightings of the rare marine mammal have become more frequent since the beginning of 2025, primarily concentrated in the Con Son and Ben Dam Bay areas.

The Con Dao sea area encompasses approximately 400 hectares of seagrass, which serves as the primary food source for dugongs. Owing to its abundant and well-preserved seagrass ecosystem, Con Dao is regarded as an ideal habitat for this endangered and rare marine mammal. In Vietnam, the remaining dugong population is small and primarily concentrated around Con Dao and Phu Quoc.

The Con Dao archipelago comprises 14 islands, with Con Son Island being the largest, covering an area of about 13 square kilometers. The surrounding 13 smaller islands are dispersed throughout the area, creating favorable environmental conditions for the growth and proliferation of seagrass species. This has resulted in the formation of dense seagrass meadows with a broad distribution range.

The dugong is listed as Critically Endangered (CR) in the 2007 Vietnam Red Book, with only small populations remaining in Vietnam, concentrated mainly in Con Dao and Phu Quoc. Con Dao's rich ecosystem, favorable for high-density, widespread seagrass beds, is key to the survival of this rare species.

By Sa Huynh - Translated by Anh Quan