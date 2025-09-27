Central coast mobilizes urgent measures as typhoon Bualoi nears

Coastal provinces in the Central region are enacting sweeping emergency measures as Bualoi (storm No. 10) tracks toward the East Sea with escalating intensity.

Coastal provinces in the Central region are enacting sweeping emergency measures as Bualoi (storm No. 10) tracks toward the East Sea with escalating intensity.

Authorities in A Vuong Commune in go to the villages to guide people in securing their houses and structures before the storm.

Authorities are working around the clock to mitigate potential damage and secure the safety of both residents and the significant fishing fleet operating in the region.

The Gia Lai Department of Agriculture and Environment today issued an urgent alert, demanding that all fishing vessels immediately vacate dangerous waters.

According to the provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue, a critical number of local boats remain in the storm's projected path. As of 6 a.m. this morning, 141 fishing vessels from Gia Lai Province were still identified within the high-risk area. This includes a concentration of 42 boats near Hoai Nhon Dong and 40 in the vicinity of Hoai Nhon Bac.

The Committee has called for immediate and coordinated action from the provincial Military Command and all relevant coastal agencies. Their directive is to swiftly notify fishermen and their families, ensuring that every vessel is accounted for and guided to a safe anchorage before the typhoon makes landfall. The focus is on prompt rescue and prevention to avert loss of life and property as typhoon Bualoi rapidly approaches.

The Civil Defense Steering Committee in Quang Tri Province released its second rapid report in the morning, activating the full storm response system. The provincial People’s Committee also issued an urgent directive, with all 78 communes and wards establishing disaster prevention committees. All tourists on Con Co Island were safely evacuated to the mainland. By 5 a.m., 8,577 fishing vessels carrying 23,232 workers had taken shelter, though 145 boats with 810 fishermen remained at sea.

Soldiers help reinforce people's houses before the typhoon approaches

Over the past six hours, Quang Tri Province recorded heavy rainfall exceeding 100mm in many areas, with Vinh Kim (Cua Tung) reaching 115.4mm. The province has also identified 152 sites at risk of landslides, including 128 along rivers and 10 along the coast. Several national and provincial highways, as well as urban residential areas, face possible flooding and isolation.

In addition, 1,349 hectares of summer-autumn rice mainly in Huong Hoa, Dakrong, and lowland districts remain unharvested. The province also has more than 6,640 hectares of aquaculture and 2,489 floating cages yet to be harvested.

Local governments have been instructed to promptly implement measures to safeguard production and minimize damage as storm No. 10 approaches.

The entire machinery of state in Quang Tri Province has been placed on the highest alert. Residents are advised to closely monitor storm bulletins, be ready to evacuate upon orders, and avoid complacency.

Border guard stations along the coast are actively guiding fishing vessels to safe anchorages to shelter from the storm.

La Dee Commune authorities informed people not to travel on roads at risk of landslides.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan