Vietnam railways temporarily suspends multiple train services until November 10

Vietnam Railways yesterday announced that, due to severe damage caused by typhoon Kalmaegi, the country storm No. 13, several north–south train routes will be suspended in the coming days.

Yesterday afternoon, the Vietnam Railways Corporation announced that many trains will be temporarily halted in the coming days as the railway sector copes with the heavy impact of typhoon Kalmaegi. Specifically, train SE7/SE8 departing from Hanoi and Saigon stations on November 8, 9, and 10 will be suspended; trains SE21/SE22 departing from Da Nang and Saigon on November 8 and 9 will also be canceled and SE21 train departing from Da Nang on November 10 will not operate.

In addition, SE3 train departing from Hanoi on November 7, 8, and 9 will only run as far as Da Nang and will be suspended on the Da Nang–Saigon section. Conversely, train SE4 departing on those same days will only operate on the Da Nang–Hanoi route, with service suspended between Saigon and Da Nang.

The VNR has informed passengers through its official communication channels. Passengers holding tickets for suspended trains can receive full refunds at railway stations without service fees. Refunds can be processed within 30 days from the scheduled departure date shown on the ticket.

The corporation is also working urgently to repair damage caused by flooding and storms while arranging alternate transport for passengers between Dieu Tri and Tuy Hoa stations. As of 4:30 p.m. on November 7, the railway sector had transferred 11 trainloads of about 1,600 passengers between Dieu Tri and Tuy Hoa.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan