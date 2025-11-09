HCMC Party Chief inspects Can Gio sea reclamation tourist urban area project

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang, led a delegation to inspect the construction progress of the Can Gio sea reclamation tourist urban area project on November 8.

After listening to reports and conducting an on-site survey, Mr. Tran Luu Quang emphasized the need to accelerate construction progress to ensure the project is completed on schedule. He urged relevant departments, agencies, and local authorities to work closely with the project’s investors, expedite administrative procedures, and create favorable conditions in terms of infrastructure connectivity and investment environments.

In addition, he called for strict supervision of commitments related to environmental and ecosystem protection, ensuring a balance between economic growth and nature conservation, in line with the vision of sustainable development for Ho Chi Minh City.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang, inspects the construction progress of the Can Gio sea reclamation tourist urban area project on November 8. (Photo: SGGP)

The construction of the Can Gio sea reclamation tourist urban area project was kicked off in Long Hoa Commune, Can Thanh Town, Can Gio District, in Ho Chi Minh City on April 19.

The Can Gio sea reclamation tourist urban area will become a key destination in the strategy of developing Ho Chi Minh City into an international economic, financial, and tourism hub.

The project covers a total area of 2,870 hectares, including 1,357 hectares of reclaimed land, and will feature multiple functional zones, such as residential areas, resort and tourism complexes, public and service facilities, financial and commercial centers, office spaces, and port infrastructure. It is expected to create tens of thousands of jobs, boost the development of services and commerce, increase State budget revenue, and improve the quality of life for residents.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang has called for an acceleration of construction progress, stressing that the project must be completed on schedule. (Photo: SGGP)

Workers are seen bustling across the construction site, racing against time to meet the deadline. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh