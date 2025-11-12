Multimedia

HCMC makes effort to ease traffic congestion at gateways

Key routes across Ho Chi Minh City have been plagued by severe congestion, exposing long-standing infrastructure limitations.

In recent days, major arteries such as National Highway 13, National Highway 1, Nguyen Huu Tho, Nguyen Van Linh, Duong Ba Trac, Nguyen Tat Thanh, Cong Hoa, Truong Chinh, Hoang Hoa Tham, and Xo Viet Nghe Tinh have faced persistent traffic jams.

According to local authorities, the main causes stem from a sudden surge in vehicle numbers and an underdeveloped, inconsistent infrastructure network. Many roads are narrow, intersections remain unimproved, and public parking is insufficient. Large scale construction projects such as Metro Line 2 have further reduced road space, while sidewalk encroachment and illegal parking continue to worsen the situation.

Despite efforts to increase automated traffic enforcement, expand roads, install smart traffic lights, and reconfigure intersections, congestion has shown little improvement.

The city is now expediting four key Build-Operate-Transfer projects including National Highway 13, National Highway 1, National Highway 22, and Nguyen Huu Tho along with major works at An Phu, My Thuy, Tan Van intersections, Lien Phuong Road, the parallel route of National Highway 50, and Ring Road 3.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City is implementing vital projects to ease gateway traffic by completing the An Phu, My Thuy, and Tan Van interchanges as well as finishing Ring Road 3 while building the Dinh junction overpass and Nguyen Khoai Bridge. Moreover, the city has been accelerating Metro Line 2 and preparing for investment in Ring Road 4 and the HCMC–Moc Bai Expressway.

These projects are expected to not only distribute traffic more evenly and reduce central congestion but also enhance regional connectivity and urban mobility. However, simultaneous construction demands tight coordination and temporary traffic management to prevent further bottlenecks.

To tackle congestion at its roots, it is necessary to invest swiftly and decisively to expedite pending projects. Only when metro lines are completed, gateway roads expanded, and key intersections operational will Ho Chi Minh City achieve smoother traffic flow, easier mobility, and faster logistics. At that point, a modernized transport infrastructure will truly power the nation’s economic engine.

By Dinh Du - Translated by Anh Quan

