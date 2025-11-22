Heavy rain, high tides expected to rise in Ho Chi Minh City

The Southern region is forecast to experience increasing rainfall and significant tidal surges over the coming days, according to the Southern Regional Hydro Meteorological Center.

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, as unstable weather conditions may affect daily activities, transportation, and flood-prone areas.

On November 22, rainfall levels began to rise across the region, with scattered showers and thunderstorms recorded in several provinces. Meteorologists noted that the afternoon and evening hours are most likely to see moderate to heavy downpours, accompanied by occasional lightning and gusty winds. These conditions may reduce visibility and cause localized flooding in low-lying districts.

Over the next two to three days, the weakening continental cold front currently affecting the south is expected to regain strength by the afternoon of November 24, extending toward northern provinces. At the same time, upper-level easterly disturbances are forecast to persist until the end of November 23, contributing to unstable atmospheric conditions.

As a result, the Southern region will experience variable to mostly cloudy skies with intermittent sunshine. Southeastern provinces are expected to see scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening, while the Southwestern region will likely face more widespread rainfall, with some areas experiencing prolonged heavy downpours. Nighttime showers and isolated thunderstorms remain possible, raising concerns about flash flooding in vulnerable areas.

Meteorologists explained that the Southern region currently lies on the southern edge of the continental high-pressure system and the northern edge of the equatorial low-pressure trough. This positioning creates weak easterly wind convergence, which continues to influence weather patterns and contributes to the instability observed across the region.

In addition to rainfall, Ho Chi Minh City has been experiencing high tide levels in recent days. The Hydro-Meteorological Center reported that the peak of this tidal surge was expected on November 22, coinciding with the third day of the tenth lunar month.

Water levels at Phu An and Nha Be stations are projected to reach between 1.68 and 1.73 meters, exceeding the level-3 warning mark by approximately 0.08 to 0.13 meters. At Thu Dau Mot station, levels are forecast to rise even higher, reaching 1.78 to 1.83 meters surpassing the warning threshold by 0.18 to 0.23 meters. These elevated tides, combined with heavy rainfall, may exacerbate flooding risks in riverside and low-lying neighborhoods.

Local authorities have urged residents to take precautionary measures, including securing household items, avoiding travel through inundated streets, and monitoring official weather updates. Farmers and businesses located near rivers and canals are advised to prepare for potential waterlogging and disruptions.

The Hydro-Meteorological Center emphasized that while technology allows for increasingly accurate forecasts, community awareness and preparedness remain crucial in minimizing the impact of adverse weather. Officials continue to monitor developments closely and will provide timely updates to ensure public safety.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan