Heavy rain expected in many areas today

Vietnam’s meteorological agency forecasts that thunderstorms will continue across many parts of the country this afternoon and evening with the pattern likely to persist through September 19, particularly in southern regions.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, overnight on September 13, showers and thunderstorms with some areas experiencing heavy rainfall were recorded in the Northwest notably provinces Lao Cai, Son La, Tuyen Quang, and provinces from Quang Tri to Gia Lai, as well as the Central Highlands and the South.

Heavy rain causes mud and soil to flood into houses in Yen Phu commune.

Rainfall totals from 7 p.m. on September 13 to early morning September 14 reached significant levels such as Tan Phuong in Lao Cai Province 68.6 mm, Phuoc Nang in Da Nang 71.4 mm, Xuan Lam in Dak Lak Province 62.8 mm, and Thu Duc in Ho Chi Minh City 53.6 mm.

The center warns that from early morning to late night on September 14, the Northwest, Tuyen Quang, and provinces from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai will continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms, with localized heavy rainfall exceeding 80 mm in some cases even surpassing 80 mm in just three hours.

People clean up mud after rain in Nac Con village

This afternoon and evening, provinces from eastern Gia Lai to Lam Dong, along with the Central Highlands and the South, are expected to have showers and thunderstorms ranging from 10 mm–30 mm, with some areas exceeding 100 mm. Extreme downpours over 100 mm in three hours could trigger landslides in mountainous terrain.

In Hanoi, hot weather will persist today, with temperatures ranging from 34 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius, and some places exceeding 36 degrees Celsius. The heat is driven by the influence of a western low-pressure system combined with foehn winds, leading to intense sunlight from midday through afternoon. Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City will see partly cloudy skies, intermittent sunshine, and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, with localized heavy rainfall potentially exceeding 50 mm.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan