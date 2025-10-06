Government orders two major hospital facilities to open by November 30 deadline

Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long has directed that the second facilities of Viet Duc Friendship Hospital and Bach Mai Hospital must be completed and put into operation on November 30 at the latest.

The Government Office has just announced the conclusion of Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long after a recent meeting on the implementation of the investment project to build the second facility of Viet Duc Friendship Hospital and Bach Mai Hospital.

The conclusion emphasized that relevant ministries, agencies, and units have made significant efforts to overcome difficulties and remove obstacles, enabling the completion of a large volume of work within a short period. Construction progress has reached 90–95 percent of the total workload at the Viet Duc Friendship Hospital Facility 2 project and 80–99 percent at the Bach Mai Hospital Facility 2 project.

Despite these advances, several items remain behind schedule. The overall construction progress still falls short of requirements and previous commitments, with human resources at the two projects meeting only 30 percent - 70 percent of the needed workforce.

Key issues such as adjustments to design estimates, architectural changes, and site planning have not yet been fully resolved.

The report also notes that over time, many types of equipment have changed or ceased production. Some installed devices, particularly information technology systems, are now damaged or outdated. Prolonged exchanges among relevant agencies have further delayed solutions.

To meet the November 30 deadline, the Government is demanding maximum determination and effort from contractors, ministries, and agencies. They have been instructed to concentrate maximum resources, resolutely, synchronously and effectively implement the tasks and solutions set out.

The Ministry of Health has been tasked with proposing mechanisms and policies covering areas such as human resources and finance to ensure the two new hospitals can operate effectively once completed.

All relevant parties including the Ministry of Health, the People's Committee of Ninh Binh Province, and the project management boards, must now focus on implementing synchronously and effectively the assigned tasks to ensure the hospitals become operational on schedule.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan