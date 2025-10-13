Joyful return of dolphins signals healthier seas at Cau Island

Multimedia

Visitors to Hon Cau Marine Reserve were treated to a rare and heartwarming sight of a lively school of more than 20 dolphins gliding and leaping across the waves.

At around 10 a.m. on October 12, tourists and fishermen in the waters of Hon Cau Marine Reserve in Lam Dong Province were delighted to witness over 20 dolphins swimming playfully near the surface. The dolphins leaped, spun, and glided together through the crystal-clear waters, creating a spectacular scene of natural harmony.

Local residents shared that it has been years since such a large pod of dolphins appeared in the area. Their joyful return is being celebrated as a hopeful sign that the marine environment is steadily recovering.

In recent years, authorities and conservation organizations have implemented various measures in Hon Cau Marine Reserve, including reducing plastic waste, managing fishing activities, and protecting coral reefs. Thanks to these ongoing efforts, the local ecosystem is showing visible improvement.

Environmental experts note that the appearance of the dolphins is a strong indicator of cleaner waters and healthier biodiversity, proving that sustained conservation work is breathing new life into the seas around Cau Island.

By Nguyen Tien - Translated by Anh Quan

