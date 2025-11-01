Floods in central region claim 35 lives, thousands of homes submerged

As of this morning, floods and severe natural disasters striking Vietnam’s central region have resulted in a total of 35 people dead or missing, according to information released by the Vietnam Disaster And Dike Management Authority.

The prolonged heavy rainfall over the past several days has caused widespread flooding, landslides, and extensive damage to property and infrastructure across multiple provinces.

Among the 35 casualties recorded in the affected areas including Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, Quang Ngai, and Lam Dong, 29 people have been confirmed dead, with the highest numbers reported in Hue and Da Nang. Six others remain missing, while 43 people have sustained injuries of varying degrees as rescue and recovery efforts continue.

The Vietnam Disaster And Dike Management Authority reported that 22,119 houses are still inundated, leaving thousands of residents displaced or isolated in flooded areas. Local authorities, in coordination with the military and emergency response teams, have been mobilizing boats, vehicles, and rescue personnel to deliver essential supplies, evacuate stranded residents, and restore access to severely affected communities.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan