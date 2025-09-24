City Chairman mandates implementation of apartment renovation incentives

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued a directive to expedite the implementation of a new incentive mechanism aimed at encouraging the renovation and reconstruction of aging apartment buildings.

This directive follows the recent passage of Resolution 17/2025 by the City People's Council, which outlines specific support measures for investors involved in these projects.

The directive, conveyed in a document signed by Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong, assigns several key city departments and committees with specific responsibilities. The Office of the City People's Committee and the Department of Construction are tasked with disseminating the full text of Resolution 17/2025 on their respective electronic portals to ensure public and organizational awareness.

The Department of Finance has been assigned to provide guidance to the Department of Construction on budget allocation and the implementation of the resolution's financial mechanisms. Concurrently, the Department of Construction is directed to take the lead in advising the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on the resolution of applications from investors. This process must ensure all projects align with the specified scope, objectives, and support criteria of the new policy.

Furthermore, people's committees of wards with pre-1994 apartment buildings are now responsible for notifying residents and organizations about the details of Resolution 17/2025.

Under the new resolution, investors undertaking eligible renovation and reconstruction projects will receive significant financial support. This includes a 50 percent subsidy on the cost of technical infrastructure construction within the project's scope, capped at VND10 billion (US$378,808) per project. Additionally, investors will be supported with 50 percent of the costs associated with relocation and forced relocation as mandated by the Housing Law.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan