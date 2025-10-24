2025 Lam Dong Hot Air Balloon and Arts Festival opens

Multimedia

The 2025 Lam Dong Hot Air Balloon and Arts Festival, themed "The Sunrise Legacy" officially opened in Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province, on October 24.

The event taking place at Lam Vien Square drew large crowds of locals and tourists. The festival will run from October 24 to 26.

Mr. Dinh Van Tuan, Vice Chairman of the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee, stated that the 2025 Lam Dong Hot Air Balloon and Arts Festival features prominent activities such as a spectacular display of colorful hot air balloons lighting up the sky simultaneously at dawn and dusk, a light show, presentations of OCOP (One Commune, One Product) goods, and more.

The festival aims to create a vibrant cultural, artistic, and tourism space, introducing new products and experiences for both residents and visitors. At the same time, it seeks to promote Lam Dong as a destination that blends traditional heritage with contemporary creativity, enhancing its appeal and strengthening its brand as a cultural and tourist hub.

The festival takes place in the center of Xuan Huong Ward in Da Lat City, attracting many locals and tourists.
By Doan Kien - Translated by Kim Khanh

