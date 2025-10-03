Riders excited about convenience of cashless metro ticket purchase

Residents of Ho Chi Minh City have gradually become familiar with cashless payment methods when using Metro Line No.1.

After nearly one month of piloting the suspension of paper tickets at four stations Saigon Opera House, Ba Son, Van Thanh and Phuoc Long, residents of Ho Chi Minh City have gradually become familiar with cashless payment methods when using Metro Line No.1.

Currently, passengers have many options to purchase tickets from vending machines, the HSMC MetroHap Uralsip app, the Metro mini-app on Momo, to paying directly at the ticket gates using bank cards, e-wallets, or mobile devices linked to cards.

Many young people are excited about this change, as just one tap allows them to buy tickets, significantly reducing waiting time. However, many older passengers still need more time to get used to the technology.

No need to queue for long. It only takes one minute to get a ticket and one tap to enter the station. Much faster and more convenient.

Metro Line No. 1 not only takes passengers where they want to go but is also a new means of transport faster, more convenient, and contributing to the city’s overall development.

By Thanh Chieu, Tam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong