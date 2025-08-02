Ministry deploys aircraft to rescue 8 civilians trapped by flooding in Son La

The Ministry of National Defense yesterday directed Corps 18 to conduct a rescue flight operation in Son La Province to save eight civilians trapped in heavy rain and flooding.

The Rescue and Relief Department under the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army received information from the Operations Duty Center of Military Region 2, reporting that during the night of July 31 and early morning of August 1, Son La Province experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by flash floods and mudslides, resulting in severe damage to people and property. As of 2:50 p.m. on August 1, eight residents in Anh Trung Hamlet of Son La Province’s Muong Hung Commune were trapped and isolated due to the floods.

The Rescue and Relief Department coordinated with the Air Defense and Air Force Service and Corps 18 to deploy a helicopter and aerial rescue teams to conduct the operation. At the same time, they reported to the leadership of the General Staff and the Ministry of National Defense, requesting the deployment of one helicopter and air rescue forces in coordination with Military Region 2 and on-site forces to carry out the mission.

Following this, the Ministry of National Defense officially directed Corps 18 to execute the rescue flight operation in Son La Province.

On the morning of August 1, the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army issued the Emergency Dispatch No. 2608/CD-CHCN to Military Region 2 regarding recovery efforts following flash floods and landslides in Dien Bien and Son La provinces.

The General Staff requested Military Region 2 to continue directing the Provincial Military Commands of Dien Bien and Son La to advise local party committees and authorities on leading the effort. This includes monitoring weather developments, inspecting and reviewing high-risk areas, and reporting any new incidents.

Additionally, they are to mobilize forces and equipment to search for missing persons, treat the injured, and assist with recovery and damage mitigation efforts. All activities must ensure the absolute safety of personnel and equipment.

