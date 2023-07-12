HCMC to invest nearly VND190 billion in upgrading City Hall

A renovation and upgrade of the headquarters of the People's Committee and People's Council of HCMC with a total investment capital of VND189.5 billion (US$7.96 million) was approved.

Delegates attending the 10th session of the 10th HCMC People's Council passed a project of renovating and upgrading the municipal People's Committee and People’s Council headquarters.

The 114-year-old- building which is symbolic of the city is a venue for organizing conferences and receiving diplomatic missions.

The municipal People's Committee headquarters was recognized as a national architectural relic, according to decision No. 3244/QĐ-BVHTTDL issued by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2020.

The headquarters of the People’s Committee of HCMC, previously known as the HCMC Hall or “L'Hôtel de Ville” is one of the most ancient architectures in the city. It was built from 1898 until 1909 and designed by the French architect, Femand Gardès, simulating the bell tower style in Northern France. From 1975 until today, the building is the workplace of the People’s Committee of HCMC.

Besides, the HCMC People’s Council also approved a construction project for the headquarter of the military command of District 6 worth a cost of VND85.5 billion from the city’s budget; and a resolution on adjusting the investment policy of 30 projects, including the construction of embankments and sluice gates to prevent tides on Cau Sap canal in District 8, the unit 2 of Phu Nhuan District Hospital, construction and upgrade of 146 medical stations in the city, an upgrade of the irrigation system along the right bank of Saigon River in Hoc Mon District, Children’s House in Phu Nhuan District, anti-flood construction of the social support center, cleaning up Ben Muong and Hoc Mon canals, construction of a barrack at Thanh An border guard station in Can Gio District, upgrade of the HCMC Social Work and Youth Vocational Training Center, construction of a Center for Tropical Diseases in Children’s Hospital 1.