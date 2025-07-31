SGGP Newspaper presents gifts to families of revolutionary contributors in HCMC

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, in collaboration with local authorities, visited and presented gifts to 49 disadvantaged families of revolutionary contributors in Nhieu Loc, Hanh Thong, An Phu Dong wards, and Ba Diem Commune on July 29-30.

Each gift, valued at VND 1 million (approximately US$38), included five vouchers redeemable for healthcare products at the FPT Long Chau Pharmacy chain.

This is also the final gift-giving session of a commemorative program honoring 100 families of national contributors and their relatives who are living in difficult circumstances. The initiative was organized in recognition of the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–July 27, 2025), paying tribute to those who have rendered great service to the nation by SGGP Newspaper.

The program was sponsored by FPT Long Chau Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company, which contributed 500 shopping vouchers with a total value of VND100 million (US$3,800).

On this occasion, SGGP Newspaper also presented the Party Committees and People’s Committees of Nhieu Loc, Hanh Thong, and An Phu Dong wards a total of 120 administrative maps for 2025. Each locality received four large-format maps and 30 smaller-format maps to support local management efforts and grassroots-level public communication.

By Viet Nga – Translated by Kim Khanh