Around 204 hectares of land to be revoked for HCMC-Moc Bai expressway project

Around 204 hectares of land in Cu Chi District will be revoked for the construction project of the HCMC-Moc Bai expressway, according to a statement at the 10th session of the 10th tenure People's Council of HCMC which opened on July 10.

The lots of lands to be revoked are located in communes Tan Phu Trung, Tan Thanh Dong, Tan Thanh Tay, Phuoc Vinh An, Tan An Hoi, Nhuan Duc, Phuoc Hiep, Trung Lap Ha, Trung Lap Thuong and Phuoc Thanh in Cu Chi District.

Besides, around 47.67 hectares of land in Phuoc Long A, Phuoc Long B, Tang Nhon Phu B, Binh Tho, and Truong Tho wards in Thu Duc City will be taken back for Ring Road 2 project that runs from Phu Huu Bridge to the Hanoi Highway.

Construction projects with land acquisition include the national historic site of the Cho Quan Hospital Prison; Tham Luong–Ben Cat–Nuoc Len channel upgrading project; Dan Sinh bridge, HCMC-Moc Bai expressway; a 500kV transformer substation project in Cu Chi; Tran Dai Nghia road, a level-1 clean water network on Nguyen Cuu Phu Street; anti-erosion embankments on the Tom canal’s Phu Xuan branch, Ong Lon 2 canal and Long Kieng Bridge; Xom Cui canal cleanup; Ring Road 2; and upgrade and expansion of Nguyen Duy Trinh Street.