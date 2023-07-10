Tenth session of 10th tenure HCMC People’s Council convenes

On the morning of July 10, the 10th session of the 10th tenure People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City commenced to examine several significant proposals from the HCMC People's Committee concerning economic, cultural, and social development.

The session was attended by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Member of the Politburo and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan, former Member of the Politburo and former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Delegate of the 15th National Assembly; Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC, and Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the People's Council of HCMC, presided over the session.

In her opening speech, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC, emphasized that the 10th session of the 10th tenure HCMC People's Council is a crucial gathering that will address significant issues of the city. This session sets the stage for the effective implementation of Resolution 98, which aims to pilot specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC.

Accordingly, the session will extensively deliberate on the proposals for issuing resolutions to implement Resolution 98. It will also cover resolutions concerning public investment, adjustments to project investment strategies, supplementary budget revenue and expenditure projects, the list of projects requiring land reclamation for socio-economic development, as well as projects involving the conversion of agricultural land and protected forest land for other purposes.

The delegates will also focus on conducting objective and comprehensive assessments of the economic, cultural, and social situation during the first six months of the year and adopt a resolution regarding the socio-economic tasks for the remaining six months of 2023. The HCMC People's Council will also listen to reports from its committees, evaluating the proposals put forward by the HCMC People's Committee. They will review and approve the Supervisory Program of the HCMC People's Council for the year 2024 and receive a report on the two-year activities of the 10th tenure of the HCMC People's Council for the period from 2021 to 2026.

During this session, the HCMC People's Council will also conduct direct oversight by questioning the HCMC People's Committee, the Department of Transport, the Department of Tourism, and the district-level People's Committees. They will carry out a specialized oversight on the "Implementation of public investment activities in the city during the 2021-2025 period." Additionally, the HCMC People's Council will appoint additional members to the HCMC People's Committee for the 2021-2026 term.

According to Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, HCMC has achieved several positive outcomes in the first half of 2023. The city's Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth rate has increased by 3.5 percent. The industrial, trade and services, and tourism sectors have been showing signs of recovery.

The index of industrial production has risen by 1.9 percent, and the nine service sectors have experienced a growth rate of 4.9 percent. The estimated budget revenue has exceeded VND227 billion, equivalent to 48 percent of the projection. Budget expenditure has increased by 71 percent, with a significant 90 percent rise in development investment spending. The total retail sales of goods and service revenue have increased by 7 percent while the total tourism revenue is estimated to surpass VND80 trillion, demonstrating a remarkable 62 percent increase.

Furthermore, HCMC has prioritized the completion of necessary procedures to commence significant projects and vital transportation infrastructure connections. These include the Ring Road No.3 project, the Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len Canal environmental improvement project, and the construction of Oncology Hospital No.2.

The cultural and social sectors have seen numerous vibrant activities, and efforts in foreign affairs, and the strengthening of friendly relations continue to be strengthened. Local defense and military matters have been bolstered, and political security and social order have been maintained. The people's livelihoods have remained stable.

However, according to the Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council, in addition to these accomplishments, there are still ongoing challenges. The city's economy continues to face various risks, stemming from the global political and economic landscape.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le requests the delegates of the HCMC People's Council to uphold the principles of democracy and responsibility. They should conduct thorough research, accurately assess the current situation, analyze the root causes, and propose solutions to address the remaining issues. Open and candid discussions should be held, with a focus on key and critical matters.

It is important for the delegates to clearly express their perspectives on each topic, especially regarding draft resolutions. It will enable the HCMC People's Council to make informed decisions that are in line with the practical situation, adhere to legal regulations, and possess high quality and feasibility.