HCMC focuses on implementing Resolution 98 for fast, sustainable development

Delegates debated about the submission of the HCMC People's Committee on promulgating a resolution of the People's Council to implement Resolution 98 at the 10th session of the 10th municipal People's Council which opened on July 10.

Accordingly, the city gets ready to carry out mechanisms and policies of Resolution 98 with the spirit of synergy to maintain its leading role as Vietnam's economic engine, a growth pole to improve the quality of people’s lives in the city and contribute to the country’s development.

The HCMC People’s Council will fully implement its responsibilities to create unity in the awareness of the position, role, and importance of Resolution 98, promote the maximum of resources, the strength of people, and the unification in action plans of delegates.

The council will institutionalize, consider and approve contents of the tasks and authority of the municipal People’s Council specified in the resolution, and develop them into specific policies and guidelines to create breakthroughs and mobilize resources for investment and development, effectively exploit potential, strengths and strategic positions of the southern metropolis and strengthen the city’s fast and sustainable development as well as monitor the implementation of the resolution of the HCMC People’s Committee and relevant units.

Under a decision issued at the session, the HCMC People’s Council will carry out 14 contents under its responsibility and 13 contents under its authority, including the issuance of criteria, conditions, and the levels, contents, and time of support to reduce poverty, creating jobs, stipulating the minimum acceptable rate of investment in projects in the fields of health, education and training, sports and culture in the form of PPP investment model.

In addition, the People’s Council of the city will focus on implementing contents under the responsibility of the People’s Committee stated in Resolution 98, building and launching plans and solutions for the resolution to come into effect as soon as possible to ease obstacles for the city’s fast and sustainable development.

During the implementation process, the HCMC People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City must comply with the principles specified in Resolution 98, carry out propaganda activities to encourage people to accompany the municipal authorities, collect opinions from residents, experts, and scientists before creating a report to submit to the municipal People’s Council for issuance of specific mechanisms and policies in accordance with the National Assembly’s Resolution 98.

The People’s Committee of the city must also have mechanisms to draw resources for the city’s fast and sustainable development, ensure the newly-issued mechanisms and policies to meet the needs of fast and sustainable development, enhance inspection of the implementation and solidarity and consensus among people, and reduce residents’ complaints.

Besides, the HCMC People’s Committee must check and compare the different regulations between Resolution 98 and other NA’s resolutions on the same issues to propose an application of the most incentives and preferential mechanisms and policies.