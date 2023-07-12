Nearly 6,450 beauty salons in HCMC operated without professional check

85 percent of beauty salons or nearly 6,450 establishments in Ho Chi Minh City are operated without professional checks, said Director of the municipal Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong.

The Director made the statement at the tenth session of the 10th People's Council yesterday afternoon in answering deputy Tang Huu Phong from Phu Nhuan District’s questions about some unlicensed clinics in Ho Chi Minh City, endangering the health and lives of city dwellers.

Director Tang Chi Thuong said that in the city, out of about 7,000 establishments providing cosmetic services, more than 85 percent of establishments are operated by administrations in districts and Thu Duc City without a professional appraisal. Therefore, the city's health sector considers that cosmetic surgery in the city has many challenges.

Talking about the death of a woman at an illegal beauty salon lately, Director Thuong said illicit facilities have been a challenge for the sector though the issue of how to control it has been mentioned so far.

He disclosed that unlicensed beauty salons have been performing their services at non-medical facilities, even hotels and inns as a way to evade management agencies, said Director of the Department of Health.

The head of the city's health sector said that, in addition to regular inspection, the department would also develop a set of criteria for assessing the quality of medical facilities citywide and publicizing it so that people can know what facilities are operated legally.

For establishment operations permitted by local administrations, inspectors from the Department of Health will strengthen post-inspection and resolutely handle violations if violations are found. For instance, in the first 6 months of 2023, the Department of Health detected and handled 19 establishments licensed by people's committees in districts and Thu Duc City without a license for medical examination and treatment.

Moreover, inspectors from the Department and its sub-divisions in districts and Thu Duc District will pay regular visits to check all beauty parlors’ quality and publicize information about all facilities.

The Department of Health urged people to visit licensed facilities as well as refer to the quality assessment results of the Department of Health for cosmetic clinics and hospitals to choose if they want to undergo cosmetic surgery. At the same time, the Department proposed that police force in Ho Chi Minh City Police have more solutions to strengthen management and promptly prevent unauthorized cosmetic activities at hotels, inns and residential areas by soon applying the software to declare permanent and temporary residents in accordance with the Law on Residence in hotels and apartments for rent.

The Department will also coordinate with specialized agencies to provide technology application solutions to identify advertising relating to cosmetic service providers to detect improper advertisement and unlicensed facilities.