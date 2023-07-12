HCMC allocates VND2.8 trillion for poverty reduction, job creation

In this resolution, VND2.79 trillion will be allocated for poverty reduction support and job creation in the city.

On the morning of July 12, on the last working day of the 10th session of the 10th tenure of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City passed a resolution on adjusting and supplementing the mid-term investment plan for the 2021-2025 period using local budget funds. In this resolution, VND2.79 trillion will be allocated for poverty reduction support and job creation in the area.

Accordingly, the People's Council of HCMC approved the adjustment and supplementation of the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period from the medium-term public investment reserve within the capital allocated by the Prime Minister of VND257.7 billion.

The People's Council of HCMC also gave a nod to the addition of a medium-term investment plan from the local budget in the 2021-2025 period of VND78.73 trillion from the city's expected additional revenue.

At the same time, it greenlighted the adjustment and supplement of the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period from the city's additional revenue beyond the public investment capital assigned by the Prime Minister with VND18.84 trillion for 116 public investment projects and subjects.

For the remaining capital of VND59.89 trillion that can be added to the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period, priority will be given to projects approved by the People's Council of HCMC.

The People's Council of HCMC has assigned the People's Committee of HCMC to continue to review and make a list of specific projects to submit to the People's Council of HCMC investment policy decision, investment policy adjustment decision, and capital allocation decision for projects.