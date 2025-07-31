Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC assigned as governing body implementing Hieu Liem 2 Bridge project

SGGP

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha approves the assignment of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee as the governing body for the construction project of Hieu Liem 2 Bridge.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha approves the assignment of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee as the governing body for the construction project of Hieu Liem 2 Bridge. (Illustrative photo: SGGP)

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance had issued a proposal recommending that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee be designated as the governing body responsible for implementing the construction project of Hieu Liem 2 Bridge.

The Deputy Prime Minister requested the People's Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province to accept the opinions of the Ministry of Finance and implement the investment in Hieu Liem 2 Bridge in accordance with regulations, ensuring quality and progress.

Hieu Liem 2 Bridge has a total length of nearly 1.5 kilometers. It includes the 150-meter-long bridge spanning the Be River, an approach road of over 1.2 kilometers on the side under the former Binh Duong Province, now under Ho Chi Minh City, and an approximately 100-meter-long approach road on the Dong Nai side.

The project begins at the access road to the Hieu Liem ferry terminal in Hieu Liem Commune, formerly part of Bac Tan Uyen District, Binh Duong Province, now under Ho Chi Minh City, and ends at its junction with Hieu Liem Road in Dong Nai Province.

The project has an estimated total investment of nearly VND362 billion (US$13.8 million).

By Lam Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh

