Civil servants must abort laziness implementing Resolution 98: HCMC Party Chief

The 10th People’s Council of HCMC yesterday began its 10th session to consider various important proposals of HCMC People’s Committee on socio-economic-cultural growth of the city.



In the meeting, Secretary of HCMC Party’s Committee Nguyen Van Nen stated that this 10th session is held when the whole political system, city dwellers, and businesses sited here are eager to welcome Resolution 98 on the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC.

“This is a valuable chance for HCMC to address its current problems, to make better use of its advantages and potential, and to mobilize all possible resources for its sustainable growth in the near future”, shared Secretary Nen when stating how critical and historical this session is to HCMC.

The Resolution of HCMC People’s Council this time must clearly identify each issue and its assumption, prescribe corresponding sanctions in detail so that public employees feel at ease implementing them.

Secretary Nen stressed that the monitoring task does not merely mean to detect errors, but to follow the motto of ‘multiple measures to adopt a plan and many more ways to supervise it’. This implies supervisors must timely pinpoint law violations and strictly correct them.

The HCMC Party Chief then suggested that HCMC People’s Council continue its project of improving the quality and effectiveness of its monitoring task during the organization of an urban government model, with more focused supervision on the new fields that its Resolution mentions.

Secretary Nen also reminded that HCMC People’s Council carefully monitor public investments, administration reform, and investment environment improvement, while boosting the efficiency of public service activities. The supervision team of HCMC People’s Council should closely work with its counterparts from the Party’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front, other socio-political organizations in HCMC, and the community.

Meanwhile, HCMC People’s Council should continue its reform in discussions with city voters so that these meetings become more democratic and transparent, making voters realize their important roles in the growth of HCMC.

Finally, Secretary Nen stressed that in the future, thanks to the monitoring of HCMC People’s Council, there will be no case of laziness, tardiness, and blaming habits in the political system of the city.

Each position in HCMC’s political system does not accept an irresponsible, lazy person, and there is no room for opportunists or people with negative minds. There is not even a place for people with indifferent attitude in the time that the whole city is determinedly adopting Resolution 98.