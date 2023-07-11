HCMC gains remarkable achievements in socio-economic growth in first 6 months

According to Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman Phan Van Mai, the city gained remarkable achievements in the socio-economic situation in the first 6 months and people's lives have been improved despite many difficulties and challenges.

He made the statement at the 10th session of the 10th tenure People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday morning at the 10th session of the 10th municipal People's Council to review many important reports on socio-economic development.

Many key projects were kicked off

Reporting on the socio-economic situation in the first 6 months of the year, key tasks and solutions in the last 6 months of 2023 the 10th session of the 10th tenure People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City, Chairman Phan Van Mai stressed thanks to the synchronous implementation of solutions, Ho Chi Minh City well accomplished the goal of preventing the decreasing momentum; thereby, economic sectors had positive growth.

The growth rate of gross domestic product (GRDP) in the city increased by 3.55 percent over the same period in 2022.

Several major transport infrastructure projects such as the renovation of Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len canal, the construction project of the Belt Road No.3. connecting HCMC, Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An, the multi-purpose circus complex Phu Tho and the second Oncology Hospital were kicked off.

The Covid-19 pandemic continued under control while the health system was strengthened. Many cultural, literary and artistic activities, especially programs to celebrate major holidays, were organized.

Of the 21 major socio-economic component indicators in 2023, the city achieved 19 indicators and it is striving to finish the plan.

Besides the achievements, the socio-economic situation of Ho Chi Minh City still has some shortcomings, said Mr. Mai.

The world economic situation is continuing to face many difficulties and fluctuations, directly affecting industrial production in the country in general and the southern largest city in particular; subsequently, manufacturing orders declined dramatically, resulting in increasing inventories.

Worse, turnover of import and export decreased. In that general context, the industry was also significantly affected, especially the production of electronic products.

Besides, the number of newly established enterprises increased in quantity but decreased in registered capital over the same period, down 19 percent; plus, FDI attraction dropped sharply down 37.1 percent and disbursement of public investment capital was still slow.

City focuses on solving problems

Faced with the above situation, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has set a number of key tasks and solutions in the last 6 months of 2023 including the implementation of the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 (or the Resolution 98) on piloting some specific mechanisms and policies for the city’s development.

The city will implement Prime Minister’s Directive 21 on the elaboration of socio-economic development plans and state budget estimates in 2024.

At the same time, the southern metropolis will mobilize its financial resources on the effective implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 24 and Resolution 31 with 15 groups of solutions and 150 specific tasks.

Moreover, it will accelerate the implementation of the HCMC master plan for the period of 2021 - 2030, with a vision to 2050 while completing the city's database, and implementing the formulation of a project to adjust the city's general planning to 2040 with a vision to 2060.

In addition, city leaders are determined to remove problems within the authority in the areas of administrative reform, administrative procedures, real estate, tax refund, annual land use plan, and issuance of certificates of land use rights associated with assets on land.

On the other hand, city administrations will organize programs to restructure debt repayment terms and maintain debt groups to support customers in difficulty as well as loan programs for buyers who want to buy social housing and worker housing. Simultaneously, the city will renovate and reconstruct old apartment buildings while continuing to support businesses, especially businesses in the city’s top priorities to develop production and business investment.

Last but not least, the city will submit to the municipal People's Council to issue a resolution on the support for the development of the innovation startup ecosystem for the period of 2021 - 2025. The establishment project of the Institute of Advanced Technology and Innovation will be embarked this year.

This month, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City would issue a plan to implement the Resolution 98 with the aim to shorten the processing time for project investment procedures and accelerate the progress of unfinished tasks in the first 6 months of the year.