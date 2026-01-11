HCMC links agricultural production with ecotourism and environmental protection

During a visit to Binh Loi Golden Apricot Village, Ho Chi Minh City leaders encouraged farmers to embrace technology, link agriculture with ecotourism, and protect the environment to boost the value of local products.

Nguyen Phuoc Loc (C), Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, visits apricot gardens along the left bank of Canal No. 5 ( Photo: SGGP)

On the afternoon of January 10, a delegation from the city, led by Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, visited apricot gardens along the left bank of Canal No. 5 and met with farmers in Binh Loi apricot village. The delegation also delivered gifts to local growers.

Nearly two months earlier, the apricot village had been severely flooded due to high tides, affecting cultivation and livestock production. The delegation returned to assess recovery efforts and encourage residents as they prepare apricot trees for the 2026 Lunar New Year.

During the visit, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed his pleasure at seeing the gardens’ recovery and the farmers’ renewed optimism. He said he believed that this year’s apricot-growing season would be favorable and prosperous, worthy of the village’s reputation.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc also acknowledged the efforts of Binh Loi farmers in applying technology to produce off-season apricot blossoms for the 2025 United Nations Vesak Celebration, which left a positive impression on international visitors.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc speaks at the meeting with farmers

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc gifts farmers

He emphasized that in the coming time, farmers should continue adopting modern scientific and technical advances to further improve product quality. They should also focus on communication and brand development while linking agricultural production with ecotourism and environmental protection to raise the value of local agricultural products.

On this occasion, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc encouraged farmers in Binh Loi apricot village to maintain solidarity, mutual support, and effective production and business activities, while improving their quality of life and helping disadvantaged households and children of members facing difficulties.

At the meeting, farmer representative Bui Ngoc Duc in Binh Loi Commune expressed gratitude to Ho Chi Minh City leaders and local authorities for their timely support in helping farmers of Binh Loi apricot village overcome damage caused by recent tidal flooding. Farmer Lam Hong Thiet in the commune shared that his family’s garden has more than 7,000 yellow apricot trees; the recent tidal surge affected some roots.

Thanks to the prompt assistance of local authorities and functional forces, the flooding was quickly resolved. The garden has now recovered and is growing well, ready to supply yellow apricot blossoms for the coming Lunar New Year 2026.

On this occasion, Ho Chi Minh City leaders presented Tet gifts to farmers of Binh Loi apricot village and Binh Loi Commune leaders also provided financial support to the HCMC Farmers’ Association to encourage preparations and care for the yellow apricot route welcoming the upcoming Lunar New Year 2026.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan