HCMC yellow apricot blossom farmers rush to prepare for Tet market

With less than a month remaining until the Lunar New Year, yellow apricot blossom (Ochna integerrima) garden owners in Ho Chi Minh City are diligently getting ready to cater to customers.

It was recorded that the yellow apricot blossom cultivation area in Binh Loi Commune, Binh Chanh District, has expanded by an additional 10 hectares compared to the previous year, accompanied by an increase in the quantity of yellow apricot blossom trees for the Tet market.

Although there has been an expansion in both the cultivation area and production, local yellow apricot blossom growers have yet to receive many orders from traders. Consumption is somewhat sluggish.

Customers tend to prefer using potted bonsai yellow apricot blossom trees during the Tet holiday.

Furthermore, due to a decrease in customer demand for yellow apricot blossom seedlings and intensified price competition with other areas like Long An and Ben Tre, growers are progressively transitioning to cultivating potted yellow apricot blossom trees for the Tet market.

Bui Ngoc Duc, the owner of Huu Duc yellow apricot blossom garden in Binh Loi Commune, noted, "Previously, our primary focus was on supplying yellow apricot blossom seedlings to provinces and cities. However, in recent years, farmers have gradually shifted their investment towards cultivating finished yellow apricot blossom trees in pots and creating bonsai designs."

Flower growers are diligently getting ready to cater to customers.

He elaborated, "Part of the reason is the challenging economic conditions. Instead of purchasing a large yellow apricot blossom tree for up to millions Vietnamese dong, customers tend to buy in a small bonsai yellow apricot blossom pot, starting from only VND300,000, which still brings a festive atmosphere to their homes during Tet."

Hoang Quan yellow apricot blossom garden in Thu Duc City is currently gearing up for the leaf-removal phase in preparation for the Tet market. According to Trinh Hoang Quan, the proprietor, "This year, the Tet yellow apricot blossom market is presenting quite a challenge, lacking favorable conditions for growth. The number of customers are expected to decrease by approximately 20% compared to the same period, and Tet yellow apricot blossom prices are likely to decrease due to the prevailing economic conditions."

The peak season at the garden is typically divided into two times. Starting from the 15th day of the twelfth lunar month, the primary clientele served comprises businesses. For retail customers, the peak period typically commences from the 25th to the 30th day of the twelfth lunar month.

Meanwhile, the flower market remains relatively stable compared to previous years. According to Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, a flower business owner in Long Binh Commune, Thu Duc city, this year's order quantity is still on par with previous years, and the prices of various flower types are holding steady.

Despite the broader economic challenges, the Lunar New Year holds significant cultural importance for people. Flowers are indispensable part of Tet celebrations, making the flower market a focal point of attention and shopping interest.

In this leap year, the influence of the El Nino phenomenon has prolonged the duration of hot weather more than usual, along with recent unseasonal rain. Consequently, yellow apricot blossoms have appeared earlier than expected. The early blooming poses challenges for growers in terms of care, resulting in significant losses. The early blooming poses challenges for growers in terms of care, resulting in significant losses.

By Hai Ngoc – Translated by Bao Nghi