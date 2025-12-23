Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association opens first congress of delegates

The first Congress of Delegates of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association for the 2025–2030 term officially opened on the morning of December 23.

Attendees included Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; representatives of the leaders from the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union; along with 285 delegates representing nearly 146,000 association members citywide.

The first Congress of Delegates of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association for the 2025–2030 term, themed “Unity – Innovation – Cooperation – Development,” officially opened on the morning of December 23. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

In his opening speech, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association Nguyen Thanh Trung stated that this congress holds special significance, marking a historic milestone after Ho Chi Minh City officially merged with Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces. This merger opens up vast opportunities for agricultural development and represents a strategic combination in which the three regions complement and support one another.

Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee (center), tours booths showcasing typical agricultural products at the congress. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet at the opening ceremony of the congress. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Under this framework, Ho Chi Minh City serves as the center for research and development of crop varieties, high-tech agriculture and urban agriculture; while Binh Duong area focuses on industrial crops and large-scale livestock farming oriented toward organic and safe production; and Ba Ria–Vung Tau develops high-tech agriculture, specialty products, fisheries and eco-agricultural tourism.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association Nguyen Thanh Trung speaks at the congress. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

According to the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association, the Resolution of the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term sets the goal of building a civilized, modern city with deep international integration, becoming a hub of innovation and ranking among the world’s top 100 global cities.

The first Congress of Delegates of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association for the 2025–2030 term attracts 285 delegates. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

The congress will discuss and contribute opinions to the draft documents of the ninth National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union for the 2026–2031 term; propose amendments and supplements to the Charter of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union; and announce decisions on the Executive Committee, the Inspection Commission and the delegation attending the ninth National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong