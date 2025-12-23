Delegates of HCMC Farmers’ Association pay tribute to Uncle Ho

Ho Chi Minh City

Delegates attending the 1st Congress of the HCMC Farmers’ Association for the 2025–2030 term offered flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at his Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue Walking Street, Saigon Ward.

The delegation expresses deep gratitude and pays tribute to the enduring legacy of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit held on the morning of December 23 was led by Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee and Standing Vice Chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

The delegation solemnly laid flowers and observed a moment of silence, expressing deep gratitude and paying tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, the national liberation hero, the brilliant leader of the Party and the Vietnamese people, and an outstanding cultural figure of Vietnam who devoted his entire life to the revolutionary cause, national independence, and the well-being and happiness of the people.

President Ho Chi Minh has always been a shining example of patriotism, revolutionary heroism, solidarity, fighting spirit, and a revolutionary morality characterized by diligence, thriftiness, integrity, righteousness, and impartiality, as well as a spirit of pure international solidarity.

After the flower-laying ceremony, the delegation proceeded to the Ho Chi Minh City Hall at No. 111 Ba Huyen Thanh Quan Street, Xuan Hoa Ward, to attend the session of the 1st Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association for the 2025–2030 term.

