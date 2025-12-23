Early-flowering apricot blossoms raise fears of Tet crop losses

In late 2025, unusual weather has raised concerns among yellow apricot growers in specialized farming areas across the Central and Southern region.

In Gia Lai Province’s An Nhon Dong Ward, the Central region’s oldest and largest yellow apricot-growing area, tens of thousands of apricot trees lost their leaves and bloomed simultaneously after severe storms and flooding in November 2025.

Farmers in Thanh Liem and Hao Duc hamlets hurried to prune early blooms to save the remaining buds.

Farmers prune early blooms.

Local farmers said three consecutive years of crop losses have drained household finances, forcing many to rely on loans to keep farming, and now they face similar hardships again this year.

An apricot garden in Binh Loi Commune is inundated by tidal flooding.

In Binh Loi apricot growing village, located in Binh Loi Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, tidal flooding and heavy rainfall in late October 2025 inundated hundreds of hectares of apricot gardens.

Additionally, prolonged heat in recent days has caused many apricot trees to sprout prematurely.

Binh Loi yellow apricot village has around 600 hectares under cultivation with hundreds of thousands of trees, and early flowering has resulted in losses totaling billions of Vietnamese dong for local farmers.

Similarly, in An Phu Dong and Hiep Binh wards, Ho Chi Minh City, apricot blossoms have been flowering since mid-December, with the blooming rate now reaching nearly 40 percent. To mitigate the impact of the heat, gardeners have used tarpaulin coverings to create shade, thereby slowing tree growth and limiting premature flowering.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong