HCMC inaugurates smart grid in Con Dao Special Zone

At the inauguration of the smart grid in Con Dao this aftenoon

This inauguration of smart grid in Con Dao marks a historic shift from diesel generation to the national power grid and laying the foundation for sustainable growth, improved living standards, and smart governance on the island.

Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) on Monday held an inauguration ceremony and plaque unveiling for the smart grid project, signaling a major step forward in modern energy infrastructure for the island.

The event was attended by Vo Van Minh, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council; Le Hoang Hai, Secretary of the Party Committee of Con Dao Special Zone; Nguyen Ba Hung, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor; and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.

Vo Van Minh, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, speaks at the event

Addressing the ceremony, Mr. Vo Van Minh said the project demonstrates the effective implementation of central policies on modern energy development, digital transformation, and green growth. It also reflects the city’s long-term commitment to Con Dao, described as a strategic and sacred territory with strong potential in marine economy, ecotourism, culture, and history.

He stressed that developing Con Dao is not merely an economic mission but also a political responsibility and a tribute to the island’s historical significance. The introduction of electricity from the national grid, replacing diesel generators, marks a historic turning point that will improve residents’ quality of life, accelerate socio-economic development, strengthen national defense and security, and protect the local environment.

Teams and individuals are given certificates of merit

City leaders called on the power sector to ensure the smart grid operates safely, stably, and continuously, while enhancing technical management, maintenance, and monitoring in line with modern standards. They also urged closer integration between smart energy infrastructure and smart governance, alongside solutions that support green growth, emissions reduction, and ecosystem preservation.

According to Pham Quoc Bao, Chairman of the Board of Members of EVNHCMC, the project was carried out urgently and synchronously from September 2025 and has now been completed with advanced technologies. Key components include a 110kV GIS unmanned substation, full automation of the 22kV medium-voltage network, online operational monitoring, outage mapping for all substations, and centralized control of rooftop solar power systems.

Pham Quoc Bao, Chairman of the Board of Members of EVNHCMC, speaks at the event

The system also provides real-time monitoring of power reliability and loss indicators, while offering customers digital services and electricity usage data through a dedicated application.

EVNHCMC pledged to continue supporting the city and Con Dao in building a modern, safe, and reliable power system, gradually undergrounding the grid and contributing to the island’s transformation into a leading smart, green, and sustainable marine economic and ecological zone.

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Anh Quan